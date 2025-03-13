He has reported that he will reconvert it to make “military vehicles”

03/13/2025



Updated at 6:55 p.m.





The president of Indra, Ángel Escribano, has affirmed that the company will buy a “big factory” to Duro Felguera In Gijón (Asturias) and will convert it to “make vehicles” military, an operation that the manager has revealed after General Dynamics has refused to sell the Santa Barbara factory systems in Trubia (Oviedo).

As for the offer transferred to General Dynamics on the Ovetense plant, Escriban If the company does not sell it, “nothing happens”.

«We are going to buy another big factory in Gijón, which was that of Duro Felguera. We will rescue those 120-150 people that they are in that factory and we will make vehicles, ”said Escribano this Thursday in the framework of his appearance in the Mixed National Security Commission in Congress.

While it has not entered into detail of what factory it refers to or the amount of the potential acquisition, Duro Felguera counts in Gijón with a company of specialized heavy boiler in the manufacture of pressure vessels for the petrochemical industry and the nuclear sector.