The signs are still shining at Indra’s new headquarters in Overland Park (Kansas). The Spanish multinational has just closed the purchase from the Italian group Leonardo of its air traffic management subsidiary in the United States, an operation for around 45 million euros. This Monday has been the coming-out. This puts an end to the anomaly that the second largest air traffic management company, after the French Thales, was not in the world’s largest market for that business (known as ATM, for its acronym in English).

Ramón Tarrech, Indra’s director of ATM Strategy, is one of those who has negotiated the operation. Despite jet lagged, these days he wears an almost permanent smile in Kansas when he explains how the acquired subsidiary opens great opportunities for the group: “This is going to be a great success”, he proclaimed this Monday at the launch event of Indra Air Traffic Inc, the new subsidiary .

In statements to the attending journalists, Tarrech has acknowledged that the United States was a pending issue. “It’s the world’s largest air traffic management market and it has great growth potential,” she says. The entry into that country, he adds, is key to Indra’s aspiration to achieve “leadership in the sector on a global scale”. He is already very close to Thales, leader of the segment, and in his sights is to surpass her. “Everything will work out,” says the executive of the company headed by Marc Murtra.

The acquired business in Kansas designs and produces air navigation aid systems. It is especially strong in the field of landing aids, being a supplier not only to the aeronautical authority (Federal Aviation Administration, FAA), but also to the Air Force and the US Navy. In addition, it has the only distance measuring equipment (DME) certified by the FAA.

infrastructure plan

The United States, where there have been several air traffic safety incidents in recent months, is investing in renovating its airports and air navigation systems with the recently approved Infrastructure Act, as Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran acknowledges: “ There has been little investment in infrastructure around the world, but also in the United States, and the infrastructure of our airports needs to be strengthened, improved and updated; and the technologies that are manufactured and created in these facilities are things that can be used in all airports in Kansas and in the country”, Moran indicated in response to EL PAÍS before the event.

Indra wants to take advantage of the renewal of the country’s air infrastructure to offer its portfolio of products and services and its experience of more than four decades in the ATM business. And for that he considers the purchase of a company established in the country essential. The acquisition agreement was signed on November 5 and the operation was formalized last Thursday, once all the authorizations were received.

Senator Moran recalled that Kansas has a strong aeronautical tradition since Clyde Cessna founded the company that bears his last name in 1927. In this State, the B-29s were manufactured in World War II, partly because it is located in the geographic center of the United States, safe from attacks that came from the coasts.

Indra was already present in the United States with four subsidiaries and a business focused mainly on the management of transport infrastructure and energy networks. Its four previous subsidiaries in the country had a turnover of about 65 million dollars (about 60 million euros at current exchange rates) and had a staff of about 140 employees. With the new operation, the company will have around 100 million dollars in turnover in the US market and 250 employees. In addition, Indra’s footprint already extends to 80% of the country’s States. With figures for 2022, those 100 million dollars would place it as the sixth market of the multinational in the world.

a hundred employees

Indra’s new subsidiary in the United States has a hundred professionals and a production plant in Overland Park, in the metropolitan area of ​​Kansas City (Missouri). Indra plans to renovate the facilities and create a center of excellence for air navigation aid systems (NAVAIDS), from which it will serve customers in the US and the rest of the world. This is the starting point for the development of an industrial plan that intends to incorporate and market other products in its portfolio and add new capabilities.

“We are already able to sell all over the world, but by entering this market we are going to generate volumes of production and knowledge that will allow us greater volume and global profitability”, Tarrech indicated after the event. “The United States was the pending issue and overcoming it will strengthen the ATM business globally, with all the implications it also has for the defense sector.”

Indra maintains Bill Colligan as CEO after the change of ownership of the company, in which Thales also took an interest. “Becoming part of Indra, a world leading company in the sector, will help us strengthen our portfolio and offer a comprehensive service to our clients”, the manager indicated.

In addition to Senator Jerry Moran; The act has counted with other authorities, including the Democratic congresswoman from Kansas Sharice Davids, who is also a member of the Aviation subcommittee of the Infrastructure Commission of the House of Representatives. “One of the things that we have been working on that really needs to be done is to continue to improve and modernize our air traffic control system. And the great thing about the work that Indra is doing and what he’s going to do here is that not only will they be able to help improve the capability of America’s landing systems, but their products are literally in every single one of the continents”, Davids said after the event to the attending journalists.

Indra has deployed more than 6,000 facilities in more than 90% of the world’s countries and its technology is present in the trips of more than 85% of passengers during some of the phases of their flight, according to their data. It is a benchmark in the digitization of the sector and the automation of air traffic, which allow an unprecedented degree of precision to be increased in flight management to levels never seen before.

Advances in air traffic management increase the capacity and fluidity of traffic; improve flight efficiency by optimizing trajectories; They allow reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and have the necessary flexibility to adapt to demand and react to any unforeseen event, with safety as a premise, explains Tarrech.

