The Minsait Payment Media (Indra), Minsait Payments, has changed its brand denomination and has been called Nuekas reported by the company, which has argued that this transformation is part of the strategy to strengthen its growth, specialization and autonomy.

This brand change occurs less than six months after the end of last September the Board of Directors of Indra agreed a potential sale.

«This change is part of a growth and specialization strategy that reinforces its autonomy, its capacity for innovation and its positioning as a key partner in the transformation of the payment ecosystem. Currently, The company operates in more than 20 countries in America and Europe and has more than 1,500 specialized professionals in this area «, Mining has detailed in a statement.

Likewise, the general director of Minsait, Luis Abril, has stressed that this transformation will allow Nuek to adapt to a competitive and constant change.









«This strategic movement guarantees that Nuek continues to lead the market with a more dynamic and flexible offer, Able to respond to the demands of the global payments ecosystem, ”he added.

For his part, the Executive Director of Nuek, Javier Rey, has deepened that this brand change is not only a renewal of the image, but also reflects the purpose of the company, that is, “to provide the most robust, flexible and safe payment infrastructure of the market.”

Minsait also stressed that Nuek’s new strategy is based, among other issues, to value the payment ecosystem with a vision of the future and on the commitment to the success of its clients. To this is added “constant innovation to offer advanced solutions” and “speed and adaptability to respond to a dynamic market.”