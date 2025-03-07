Indra Group negotiates the sale of its Minsait technological subsidiary with the Apax Partners Capital Fund, for an amount exceeding 1.5 billion euros. As Electonomista.es has been able to know, the disinversion process of the Spanish multinational is in a very advanced phase, in an operation that promises to include the transfer of the MINSAIT Payments media subsidiary. The extraordinary income obtained by the sale of Minsait would be allocated to other strategic projects of the companyespecially in the acquisition of assets to reinforce your defense business. And among all of them, interest in growing at ITP Aero stands out.

The first movement -and so far unique -made on the Basque manufacturer of engines for military aircraft occurred on August 4, 2023. On that date, Indra reached an agreement with Bain Capital for the entry into the ITP Aero’s shareholders (Turbopropulsor Industry) by acquiring a 9.5% participation of ITP Aero for a total of 175 million euros. This percentage guarantees representation in the ITP Aero Board of Directors, which was initially personified by Marc Murtra, former President of Indra and now the first executive of Telefónica. The same place now corresponds to Ángel Escribano.

The great indra incentive for Gain weight in ITP Aero resides in the FCAS business, the program of the future European air combat system where Indra acts as a national industrial leader. There are so many synergies and so attractive the joint developments of systems and technologies that even Angel Escribano has publicly recognized his desire for having more weight in his partner. That will happen as soon as the Bain Capital Fund (which has 69.5% of ITP Aero) receives a good offer to make a box and leave the Basque company.

The ‘Factor’ Luis April

On the other hand, APAX conversations with Indra about Minsait’s hand change contemplate among its conditions for an eventual agreement the presence of Luis April, current general director of Minsait as the future manager of the company. That movement would mean the April departure from both the Board of Directors and the Indra Directorate Committee. Until the moment, the company presided by Ángel Escribano had formally put the negotiated Minsait Payments formally, but not Minsait. In the case of the first, Indra recognized on September 30, 2024 the decision to “initiate a formal process to analyze the different options related to Minsait Payments.” At that time, society promised to inform the market about the evolution of the process, but without to date there have been news. Subsequently it transpired that Citi and Az Capital participated as advisors in the search for interested potentials.

The market has related Telefónica’s name to those assets, until last month they made clear the first executives of the Teleco and the technology that “there was nothing on the table,” according to Marc Murtra, president of Telefónica, or who lacks information about “that Telefónica will be merged with Indra”, according to José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO, CEO of Indra. In his speech at an online press conference, the executive then recalled that Indra has his own road map, where his group looks for a partner for Minsait. But at the same time, the Executive claimed that “there is no hurry” to reach an agreement. “If an opportunity appears with a partner that creates in the project and with an adequate price, we will do it, but until then we will not be with unemployed arms and continue working on the efficiency of Minsait.”

The value of Payments tuned with the forecasts of the Strategic Plan 2024-2026, with vision 2030 now just a year ago. In this program, “Minsait’s autonomy will increase, opening participation to strategic shareholders to accelerate its ambitious growth plan.”

Ángel Escribano has described “desire” the possibility of controlling iPT Aero

In addition, the company anticipated the integration of the Mobility business into Minsait, in order to reinforce the subsidiary to make it “one of the main players of IT with the entry of new strategic shareholders, also focusing its offer around the most advanced digital business lines and accelerating the expansion towards geographies of high value.”

Regarding the formalization of the purchase of Hispasat, Indra has already acquired 0.01% of Hisdesat to Isdefe, the public society belonging to the Ministry of Defense that now treasures 29.99% of the military satellite operator. “Why pay more, if with 0.01% it is enough for us to reach the majority,” said Jose Vicente de los Mozos just two weeks ago in a small corrillo of journalists.