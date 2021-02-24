Indra recorded net losses of 65 million euros in 2020, compared to the 121 million euros it earned in 2019, impacted by the global crisis of covid-19, although the technology and consulting company highlighted that despite this it managed to raise your portfolio by 16% and reduce debt to its lowest level in ten years.

Revenues fell 5% in the reported terms and 1.6% in local currency, to 3,043 million euros. The exchange rate contributed negatively by 108 million euros in 2020, mainly due to the depreciation of Latin American currencies (Brazilian real, and Mexican and Colombian pesos).

The value of Indra’s order book at the end of 2020 stood at a record 5,229 million euros, 15.9% more than a year earlier. In this line, the net contracting of the company reached 3,858 million in the whole of last year, 4.7% more.

The gross operating profit (Ebitda) reached 77 million euros, 77.6% less, which caused a reduction in the Ebitda margin to 2.5%, compared to 10.8% in 2019. The result of exploitation (Ebit) showed a negative result of 33 million euros.

Indra’s executive president, Fernando Abril-Martorell, admitted in a statement that the results have been “profoundly affected” in profitability by the covid-19 crisis, mainly reflected in delays in ongoing projects and in taking decisions made by its clients, and by the impact of the provisions of the action plan that it implemented in the middle of the year to face the crisis and structural changes in the needs of its clients.

Specifically, Abril-Martorell has detailed that its Transportation and Defense business suffered a greater impact on revenues and underlying profitability (excluding extraordinary impacts) due to the greater volume of delays suffered, while in Minsait it had a lesser impact in revenue, although it is high in its operating margin, also suffering a greater weakness in demand. However, he highlighted that, despite this difficult environment, there has been a good evolution in hiring and cash generation during the year. In addition, it has added that the portfolio reaches its highest historical level, mainly due to the contracting of Transport and Defense, while the generation of cash has allowed the net debt to be reduced to the lowest absolute level in the last ten years.

Growth by divisions

By branches of activity, the Transport and Defense unit recorded a 4.5% decrease in revenue in local currency, to 1,120 million euros, while in reported terms they fell 5.8%. Hiring in this division increased by 21.9% in reported terms and 23.2% in local currency, to 1,800 million euros, thanks to the strong rise in Defense and Security (37% in local currency).

For its part, Minsait’s turnover rose 0.1% in local currency, but fell 4.5% in reported terms, to 1,924 million euros, while contracting reached 2,058 million euros, a 6.9% less in reported terms and 1.5% less in local currency.

By region, revenues decreased 0.6% in Spain, while in America they increased 4.7% in local currency but fell 10.8% in reported terms. In Europe they rose 3.5% in local currency and 3% in reported terms, while in Africa, the Middle East and Asia they were down 23.4% and 24%, respectively.

Debt and cash flow

Net debt reached 481 million euros in 2020, compared to 552 million in 2019 and 626 in the first nine months of 2020, which places it at its lowest level since 2010. Free cash flow (FCF) stood at 83 million euros in 2020 (121 million excluding the cash outflow of 38 million due to the workforce transformation plan), compared to eight million in 2019, significantly improving due to the positive contribution of working capital. In the fourth quarter, the FCF stood at 158 ​​million euros (195 million excluding the cash outflow from the workforce transformation plan).

Looking ahead to 2021, the company expects revenues of more than 3,200 million euros in constant currency and a reported Ebit of more than 200 million euros. Likewise, it estimates that the cash flow will exceed 120 million euros (excluding the cash outflows corresponding to the workforce transformation plans).