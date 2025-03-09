The president of Indra, Ángel Escribano, has stated that this technology company is willing to buy the Trubia Arms Factory, which belongs to General Dynamics, and also that as the majority partner of Tess Defense is clear that Asturias is the only “Option” to install the new consortium production plant.

This is ensured in an interview published by New Spain this Sunday, in which it points out that the geostrategic change for the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States “Open a very important scenario, with stratospheric money figures.”

On the increase in Indra’s participation in the Tess Defense consortium, which he now leads, he explained that the acquisition of that majority responds to the interest in leading the land mobility project in Spain.

“That leadership leads us to a greater responsibility with the client”, than He affirms that he has to translate into that he “assumes the control, that he assumes the command and that he assumes that he has some shareholders, that they are only his shareholders, but that they can also be or are already their suppliers.”

On the plant that the consortium plans to build in Asturias, Escribano has indicated in the Principality they have found “many facilities” and a “great complicity” with the regional government.

“In Asturias it is where you want to do (the plant), is where it will be done and we are now seeing these things (in reference to where it will be located). I know that everyone really wants to be announced tomorrow better than past, But we have to study everything and see where we finally get, because there are several options, “concluded the president of Indra:” What we are clear about is the region where it will be located, and there is only one option, which is Asturias. “

On whether Nitrastur’s land in Langreo is the best located, he said that “all are well positioned”, and that we have to wait for them to finish doing the studies of the impacts involved in building in one area or another, something that “It’s not so simple,” While “none of the options leaves Asturias.”

He also said that Indra would be willing, “of course”, to acquire the Santa Barbara factory, which General Dynamics has in the Principality.

“I think Indra would be the right tractor to trace all that industry,” The president of the technological multinational has indicated, which is seeing the “needs” that exist in the market to be “prepared and trained to undertake that demand.”