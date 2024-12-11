The company Indra has just undertaken a particularly relevant step to strengthen its presence in the Asian defense market. As this newspaper has learned, the Spanish multinational has earned the trust of the Thai Air Force for the supply of the Lanza long-range radar, for an amount that exceeds 20 million euros. This Made in Spain technology stands out for its response capacity in airspace surveillance, especially in the face of possible threats from fighters, ballistic missiles and drones, elements that are not always easy to detect in areas as rainy as Thailand, where radars from other manufacturers are encounter serious operational difficulties.

The technology launched by Indra incorporates algorithmic resources “to resist the adversary’s attempts to interfere with its operationas well as the ability to mitigate the effects of wind turbines and solar plants, which cause reflections that can also affect detection,” according to company sources.

For now, this advanced Indra radar is the second that the Spanish technology company delivers to the Thai Air Force. The first of them was a radar, also long-range, similar and with characteristics similar to Lanza, in its case accompanied by a system capable of monitoring the airspace situation and all types of conducting aerial missions, known as Airdef.

World leadersIndra stands out globally in the group of leading companies in the development of cutting-edge radars. Specifically, the company chaired by Marc Murtra has delivered this type of products to 30 countries on five continentsincluding NATO members.

Among other peculiarities, “radar systems cover all the functions and scopes that a modern army may require, from space surveillance in near-Earth orbits, long and medium range surveillance, to anti-aircraft defense, naval combat or protection against drones”, as explained by the company.