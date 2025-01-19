Indra elects Ángel Escribano as its new president after the departure of Murtra

The Board of Indra has appointed Ángel Escribano, until now CEO of Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, as the new president of the company to replace Marc Murtra, as notified by the listed company this Sunday in a statement sent to the National Market Commission. Securities (CNMV).

The extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of Indra took place this Sunday less than 24 hours after the confirmation that Marc Mutra, its president until this weekend, will take over from José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of Telefónica, a movement sponsored by the Government through the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), which holds 10% of the Spanish telecommunications company.

In the extraordinary session of the Indra Board this Sunday, Marc Murtra has formally presented his resignation as director and Executive President of the Company and President of the Executive Committee and the Strategy Committee of Indra, after having been appointed, in the yesterday, director and Executive President of Telefónica, SA

The Board of Directors has thanked Murtra for his dedication and work, “very positively valuing his contribution as President to promoting and materializing a very relevant transformation of the Indra Group and a solid business project for the coming years,” states the statement to which he has had access elDiario.es.

The appointment by co-option of Ángel Escribano as a director of the Company has finally been adopted, for which it has had the favorable report of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee.

In addition, the Board has approved the contract for the provision of executive services of Escribano, which will maintain the same remuneration conditions of the previous Executive President and who will be granted “sufficient powers” ​​to be able to exercise the executive powers of the company.

Marc Murtra, a Catalan born in England who combines the support of the Government and La Caixa

The company has also informed the CNMV that these agreements “guarantee continuity in the execution of the 2024-2026 Strategic Plan” and that they have the support of the company’s main shareholders.