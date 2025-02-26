Indra has earned 278 million euros in 2024, 34.9% more than that registered the previous year, after raising its sales and Ebitda to two -digit rhythms, with an increase of 11.5% and 10.3%, respectively. Specifically, technology billing has increased by almost all visions (ATM increased by 30%; defense by 26%and Minsait by 7%), while the mobility business decreased by 1%.

In the fourth quarter of the year, income also rose in defense by 28%; ATM 20%and Minsait 7%, while the mobility division digested a sales drop of 28%. The multinational points out that the exchange rate has subtracted a total of 64 million, equivalent to 1.5 percentage points, for the depreciation of currencies in Argentina, Brazil and Chile. In the quarter, the exchange rate subtracted 23 million (-1.7pp), especially for the depreciation of the Brazilian real, the Mexican weight and the Argentine peso. Without these contigencies, organic income has grown by 10%, with a greater contribution of ATM of 23%; 23% defense and 6% minsait. In the last three months of the year, organic income increased by 7% (defense and atm by 22% respectively; Minsait by 7% and mobility decreased by 28%).

The company, which on Wednesday has seen the value of its stock stock shares reduced after ruling out the purchase of Minsait, has also shared its objectives for the closing of this year. The Multinational Defense and Technology provides Reach more than 5.2 billion euros in 2025, which would mean an almost 10% increase compared to 2024 sales. And, along the same lines, it proposes to have a free cash flow of more than 300 million euros, compared to the 328 million raised at the end of 2024. In these accounts the contribution is partially expected in the perimeter of Hispasat, whose operation whose operation It will close in the second or third quarter of the year.

The company, according to its Executive President, Ángel Escribano, aims to “respond to the great project that the European Union in defense and spatial current” leads. In fact, the company aims to ensure “sustainable and continuous growth” and lead the change of the old continent, since “it cannot be assumed that the presence of America in Europe will last forever.”

By geographies, Europe carries the singing voice with double -digit growth, 18%, which makes the old continent the generator of the group’s business. Indra has seen its income in Spain grow by 16%, to present more than half of the total sales (51%) and while Américam has raised its turnover 5%, with 20%of the total business sales) sales) ; While it dropped in threat income (with a 6% decrease, it constitutes 9% of sales). In turn, ordinary income rose 12% in 2024 and 9% in the fourth quarter.

The request for orders in 2024 reached 7,245 million euros, with an increase of 7% compared to 2023, driven by Minsait and ATM. The portfolio ratio on sales of the last twelve months stood at 1.50 times, compared to 1.56 times in the same period of the previous year.