In the last month Indra has gone through several different moods following the cluster of news he has starred. Precisely a month ago the march of Marc Murtra was announced, until then Executive President of Indra, to Telefónica after the cessation of José María Álvarez-Pallete, and the appointment of Ángel Escribano in his replacement. And, a few days later, on January 31, the purchase of almost 90% of Hispasat was made official, which was an open secret.

These two news, how can it be otherwise, have brought a lot of volatility to their actions in the parquet. Thus, at first the investors celebrated the change of leadership in the company in favor of the notary and its titles were recorded around 5% in the following days. Instead, in Telefónica the arrival of Murtra did not sit so well.

And, without time almost to digest such a change in the company’s direction, the official purchase of 89.68% of Hispasat for 725 million arrived. The bag reaction was totally the opposite. Their shares collapsed more than 13% in the following sessions until returning to the area of ​​16 euros.

“Hispasat was Indra’s main objective to make a significant leap in his exposure to the aerospace sector and expand his capabilities to complete his offer in the defense sector,” they explain in rent 4. “their integration is highly complementary and allows you to have exposure Almost the entire value chain to the aerospace segment, reaching a relevant scale in the sector that should allow you to choose the main projects at European level, “they continue. “The paid price is reasonable, nor as low as it has been published [por eso cayó en bolsa] Not as high as the one paid by Redeia in 2019, “they add.” However, the planned synergies might seem optimistic, “they conclude.

Since it was two weeks ago, Indra already recovers more than 12% and He approaches the losses he accumulates in February. Analysts, at this time, have not varied their valuations and maintain the average target price at 25.86 euros, which leaves it a potential for practically 25% from their current levels. As for the recommendation, it is still purchase after a reduction by ODDO and an improvement by Alpha Value. More than 70% of the analysis houses suggest taking positions.

On February 26 they will present their results of the whole last year. The consensus of analysts that collects FACTSET awaits an ebitda of 533 million euros. Facing 2026 the market expects it to continue ascending up to 624 million. This benefit forecast allows the company to quote a 10.4 times, below its average of the last decade, despite its strong bag in the last two years. Your strategic plan, remember, wait 1.4 billion in 2030.