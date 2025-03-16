Indra and the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall have signed an agreement to propose an update of the ‘Leopard 2A6’ Spanish tank, Spanish, incorporating avant -garde technologies prepared to adapt to future C4I solutions (Command and control, communication and intelligence systems) that will incorporate the combat platforms of the future.

Now, they have signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) that “its successful cooperation for production continues and the service of the respective fire control systems and C4I systems, “says Indra in a statement.

Rheinmetall Electronics is the original manufacturer of all fire control systems ‘Leopard 2’ worldwide, allowing fleet management with a common central system and adequate location and adaptation. Indra and Rheinmetallus jointly offer avant -garde solutions that are fully compatible with other versions of ‘Leopard 2’.

Leopard 2 users can operate a common product base and, at the same time, exchange innovative improvements of individual products throughout the useful life. Indra and Rheinmetall are leading companies in defense in Europe with an approach to vanguard terrestrial systems.

Both companies are also specialists in high -tech mission equipment and C4I solutions for all military needs. Indra provides experience in the service and production of the ‘Leopard 2’ combat system.

Indra also offers its own electro-optical developments, battle management systems (BMS ET and Lince) and Mission Systems (MAESTRE) for platforms such as the main battle tank ‘Leopard 2E’, the infantry combat vehicle ‘Pizarro IFV’ and the wheel armored vehicle ‘VCR 8×8’.

Spain and other Leopard user nations They recently decided to revitalize and expand the capabilities and preparation of their fleets of ‘Leopard 2’, Starting to prepare them for the new era that will bring the future generation of tanks.