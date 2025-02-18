02/18/2025



Updated at 7:03 p.m.





Indra has signed an agreement with Katim, a subsidiary of Emiratí Edge Group, for the joint development of software and hardware solutions of “latest generation ultrasegura communications” for the defense sector in Spain and in NATO countries, As reported by the Arab company in a statement.

The agreement has been signed in Abu Dhabi, within the framework of the IDEX International Defense Fairand Edge Group, a company with which last year Indra created a ‘joint venture’ to manufacture advanced radar systems in United Arab Emirates (called Pulse), stressed that with this new alliance through Katim it will expand its presence in the NATO defense markets.

«This interesting collaboration with Katim reinforces our commitment to provide the most advanced defense and security technologies to our partners. Through this collaboration we intend Improve interoperability and resilience in communications Ultraseguras for both NATO and the Spanish defense sectors, ”said the CEO of Indra, José Vicente de los Mozos.

For his part, the CEO of Edge Group, Waleid al Mesmari, has stressed that this alliance is an “important mile Europe. «We are well positioned for support the changing security needs of allied nations, ”added the manager.









It should be noted that Edge Group has signed several agreements with some of the most important companies in the defense sector in the framework of the 2025 edition of IDEX, such as with the American Lockheed Martin or the Italian Leonardo.

In that sense, Indra has presented some of its most advanced defense solutions in Abu Dhabi, such as its radar systems.

‘Joint Venture’ by Indra and Edge

In the middle of last December Indra and Edge they constituted Pulse, a joint company specialized in the design and manufacture of radars based in Abu Dhabi.

However, the agreement under Development, design, integration, sale and maintenance of radars.

Meanwhile, the second, participated in 50.01% by Edge and 49.99% per Indra, will be responsible for manufacturing these radars in a new factory in Abu Dabi.

In that sense, the estimated order portfolio for the new entity is located in about 300 advanced radar systems for air, land and sea for countries that are not part of NATO or the European Union (EU).