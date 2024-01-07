Sunday, January 7, 2024
January 7, 2024
Indoor rowing | Joel Naukkarinen set a world record in indoor rowing

Joel Naukkarinen rowed with an indoor rowing machine for a distance of 42.195 kilometers in a record time.

Joel Naukkarinen set a world record in the indoor rowing marathon on Sunday in Kouvola. Naukkarinen got a time of 2.20.06.9 on a distance of 42.195 kilometers rowed with an indoor rowing machine. The previous ME was 2.21.08.7 and Canadian Ben de Wit's in names from 2016.

“After the last 14 years of training, I was able to break this,” Naukkarinen rejoiced in the announcement.

Naukkarinen, representing Tako Soutaji, is a ten-time indoor rowing World Cup medalist and a four-time EC medalist. Naukkarinen is also a prize medalist in coastal rowing, as he reached the World Championship bronze in 2022.

Naukkarinen is one of Finland's top names in the Olympic classes, and he has announced that he is aiming for a place at next summer's Paris Olympics.

