Without the health crisis, the community of indoor rowing practitioners was once again preparing for a good bout of fever this last weekend of January in Paris, on the occasion of the French winter championships. Last year, at the beginning of February, the Worlds of the discipline had attracted the best rowers on the floor of the Pierre-de-Coubertin stadium. The exercise regularly gains adepts, seasoned rowers or amateurs in search of physical activity, sweating on the ergometer, the device which reproduces the gesture of the rower and is used for indoor training.

A challenge taken up from his living room

Failing to be embarked by the atmosphere of a hall and its public, the traditional “France” of indoor rowing will take place on January 30 and 31, but it is from their living room or their garage that nearly 1,500 participants will take up the challenge. Remote and connected. And, for the first time in France, an Olympic federation will very officially award national titles at the end of the regattas.

The comparison between connected sport, where the athlete is in action, and e-sport, where the practitioner is a player, does not need to be here (see box), even if the latter discipline has gained in audience during confinements to the point of prompting the International Olympic Committee to launch an investigation in April on electronic versions of sports and to approach game publishers.

Up to 2,400 participants

“We already had a great tool with this physically unifying championship in Coubertin or Charléty,” explains Juliette Duchemin, in charge of the development of indoor rowing at the federation. “There we are embarking on another challenge. The French Rowing Federation has set a maximum level of 2,400 participants. It has not been reached, but the number of visitors to “France” in recent years has already been exceeded.

Confinements and limited access to sports facilities have shaken up the practice, but few sports have been able to adapt as closely to their daily lives as rowing or cycling. We know the craze for home trainers and virtual races that brought together professional and amateur pelotons in the spring and summer. In December, the international federation (UCI) even organized a very official World Cup debut.

Cultivate the imagination

Rowing rides the wave. “Long before the crisis, we had already developed remote challenges with very diverse audiences in formats without time constraints,” continues Juliette Duchemin. Initiatives accompanied by technological platforms that still escaped any official competition. “On a Facebook, a website, a Google Drive, all these formats have emerged outside the federal fold. We said to ourselves that the two communities had an interest in working together, in discovering each other. Rowing is a very old sport that may still be in its elitist image, but that is changing. Not everyone lives near a club, not everyone is interested in competing. Over the years, we have seen a new audience arrive who don’t necessarily want to go out on the water, don’t want to be cold in winter, want to have an effective session in an hour. Our only limit is the imagination. “

From 10 to 70 years old, able-bodied and people with disabilities, all categories are in contention. The only obligation is to have your license.

The French Rowing Federation, which suffers like others from the drop in licensees (31,000 in January against 37,000 last year), cultivates the imagination to diversify its activities. Becoming the first federation to award titles of champion of France without regrouping its participants raises questions. Associated with a Dutch start-up, the federation has designed these two days of championships as a real meeting with timetables and regattas. From 10 to 70 years old, able-bodied and people with disabilities, all categories are in contention. The only obligation is to have your license. A maximum of 40 entries per race. At the start of the 500m and 2000m, passionate anonymous and almost all of the French teams. Individual entries and “boats” of four.

“Put as much human as possible in this virtual world”

“Via the Internet, the data of each connected rower will go up and be aggregated to offer the live course of the race”, details Juliette Duchemin. “To engage the public, we have planned a live broadcast. »Rowing does not yet benefit from 3D technology that recreates the atmosphere of a cycling race, but these championships will be visible on the Facebook page of the federation and the Youtube channel dedicated with the “small boats” progressing on the screen. “We stage the competition as if it were happening live with commentators, interviews and even the rowers in action if they are filming themselves. We will put as much human as possible in this virtual world. “

He will not be lacking. After the connected emotion, it is the postmen of La Poste who will distribute the very real medals of champion of France sent to each winner of his category. Back to reality.