Indoor plants Eila Pellinen-Utriainen has a rarity that has been passed down from generation to generation for more than a hundred years – many genera have hereditary plants, and now young people crave them.

The family of Eila Pellinen-Utriainen includes a hay lily from the 19th century, which is rare today. In many other homes, too, the flower that has already grown in Grandma’s window is cherished. Millennials and the z-generation are enthusiastic about green plants, and often a plant familiar from their own childhood enters the collection.

Hay lily the kitchen of a brick detached house looks miserable at the moment. So miserable that Eila Pellinen-Utriainen, 51, has feared during the winter that a hereditary flower grown in the same genus as early as the 19th century will die.

It is customary for the grass lily to be overwintered indoors. During wintering, the leaves of the bulbous plant dry out.