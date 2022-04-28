The points of the ordinance and where the mask will still be mandatory. From May 1st via the Passenger Locator Form, the form used by the Health Authorities for travel

Rome – Masks inseparable companions for another month and a half, until June 15, in many places indoors. The obligation to use the FFp2 masks remains, in fact, in local and long-distance public transport, for shows open to the public, in cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and live music and for all events and sports competitions that take place indoors. This will also be the case for workers, users and visitors to hospitals, health facilities, social health and social welfare, including RSA. In other workplaces, however, these protective devices will only be recommended. Mask in your pocket, recommended, ready to be worn in case of gatherings even in public indoor places or open to the public such as shops or shopping centers.

From 1 May we will say goodbye to Green Pass. To indicate the future use of the masks is the amendment approved today in the Commission in the Chamber to the latest Covid decree in March which was followed the order of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, necessary to bridge the technical times of the conversion of the decree. The obligation will therefore remain in certain places indoors, while in all workplaces without distinction between public and private – excluding those in the health sector and hospitals – the mask will only be “strongly recommended”. However, employers, if deemed appropriate, could decide to maintain the protocols in force that provide for the mandatory nature of these protective devices.

The extension of the use of masks, surgical or more protective, has already been planned for the schools until the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The next central date in the road map of the “easing” of the measures is then that of May 1, which marks the end of the obligation of the Green pass almost everywhere with almost complete freedom of movement even for the unvaccinated. Only for two more days, for some activities (canteens, public competitions, in addition to long-distance transport) it will be mandatory in the basic version (i.e. including the swab, as well as vaccination and recovery from Covid). The enhanced Green Pass (issued only after vaccination or recovery) will remain in effect for 48 hours for indoor spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and sporting events. From 1 May, with the complete forfeiture of the Green pass, even the unvaccinated will therefore be able to return to the workplace and therefore not even a swab will be required. However, the medical and health sector personnel are an exception, for which the vaccination obligation is valid until 31 December 2022 under penalty of suspension from work and salary. On the other hand, the vaccination obligation for over 50s, law enforcement and the school sector remains in force until 15 June: these categories, if they do not vaccinate, will continue to incur the penalty of 100 euros. To the visitors of the RSA the primary vaccination course plus swab or three-dose vaccination will continue to be required until 31 December.

The Minister of Health still calls for caution: «The pandemic is not over and we are also asking to intensify the vaccination campaign. We are still in the pandemic but – underlines Speranza – we now have different tools to manage it ». The minister also signed a further ordinance relating to foreign travel which provides for the forfeiture of the Passenger Locator Form – the form used by the Health Authorities for travel – which will therefore no longer be necessary. The ordinance extends the provisions for arrivals from foreign countries to 31 May.