On the extension of the obligation to wear masks indoors, decided by the ordinance signed yesterday by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza “you go in a direction where you could only go in the end. The reality is that if it had been for Speranza we would have kept the goggles indoors also in June. The choice of recommendation is in line with the rest of Europe. What if I had to give the Government a vote? A narrow overall pass but a 4 is taken on the school. The boys could have left this month and a half without a mask in class. It is an Italic hypocrisy. “So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, “While for public transport, hospitals and Rsa it is acceptable that the device remains”, adds the infectious disease specialist.