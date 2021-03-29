GGlass cabinets in grocery stores are nothing unusual. But what is this doing here in the middle of the vegetable department of a Frankfurt supermarket? In fact, there is neither sausage nor cheese behind glass; instead, herbs stretch into purple artificial light. It is a small greenhouse. The customers look interested to skeptical. The lush green doesn’t quite match the trays on which the plants are lined up, like in a laboratory. One shelf further down, the parsley from the house brand ends up in the shopping cart – origin: Germany, Morocco or Spain, may vary depending on the offer.

Spanish greenhouses are not exactly known for their economical use of water, fertilizers or pesticides. That glass showcase is completely different. They were specifically developed to allow the crops to grow in them in the most resource-efficient way possible. Because worldwide food production is increasingly reaching its limits: arable land and drinking water are already rare in many places, and climate change and its concomitants will exacerbate the problem in many parts of the world in the future. Then there is the population growth. According to projections by the United Nations, around 9.7 billion people will populate the earth in 2050, around a third of them in the metropolitan areas of large cities. That’s why Dickson Despommier of New York’s Columbia University began looking at ways to create particularly economical greenhouses more than two decades ago. The idea is also behind the glass showcases that the Berlin company Infarm sets up in supermarkets.



Not from Provence and that’s a good thing: Herbs grow in the supermarket.

Image: Infarm





Saving starts there with the space. The plants thrive in a confined space, stacked on top of each other on shelves – this new form of arable farming is called “vertical farming”. If there is no sunlight at all in a completely closed room, this is called “indoor farming”. In principle, this can be implemented on any size scale: while agricultural entrepreneurs produce salads and herbs in industrial halls the size of a soccer field or set up glass showcases in supermarkets, hobby gardeners grow their greenery in miniature farms that at first glance look like extravagant microwave ovens.

Vertical farming has long since left the experimental stage. The market research company Global Market Insights is forecasting a growth rate of around 28 percent by 2026. In America, Japan, but also in Denmark and the Netherlands, vertical agriculture is already practiced on a large scale. Another pioneer is the German company Infarm, which, according to its own statements, already produces salads and herbs indoors on an area of ​​50,000 square meters – mainly in supermarkets and restaurants. With central indoor systems in factory halls, so-called growing centers, the company aims to increase this area tenfold within five years. Meanwhile, researchers and entrepreneurs all over the world are working on indoor farming technologies.

The vertical alone does not bring anything to the climate

“By growing vertically, we can produce more than a hundred times as much food in the same area,” says Simon Vogel, who works as a biology laboratory assistant at Fraunhofer IME in Aachen on indoor farming concepts. The demand is considerable: food is grown on half of Germany’s surface today, and yet around 65 percent of vegetables are imported in this country. “With the help of the indoor farms, less food has to be imported,” says Vogel. Space-saving greenhouses even fit into metropolitan areas. Herbs and salads then grow where they are consumed, which reduces the need for transport and therefore CO2 emissions.