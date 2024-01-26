The small-field league wants to appeal to the young, digital target group with street football flair, more action and all sorts of surprises. With professionals and internet stars on the sidelines – everything streamed live for free. Can the Bundesliga learn from this?

Indoor football for the online world: There are only a few hundred spectators on site, but it should look different in the stream. Image: Stefan Finger

AYou have to get used to the “new era of football”. This also applies to a former professional referee like Babak Rafati. And so he forgets to stop after 12 minutes in the first game of the “Baller League”. The short break before the end of the two 15-minute halves is a core element of the football event, whose creators present it with pithy ambition.

The game is played in a hall in the “Motoworld” in the north of Cologne. The stands close to the side of the rolled-out artificial turf consist of open containers placed one on top of the other. The field is surrounded on three sides by LED advertising boards, like those seen in stadiums. On the fourth side there is a raw wall with holes for cameras, commentators and technology. Everything is rather narrow and puristic. Street football or football field flair is also the promise of the makers. Of course, a large LED screen is still not missing.