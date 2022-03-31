Friday, April 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Indoor air The same fungi can be found in the lungs as in the walls, and the buckets are a familiar sight in the reading room at the Pori Main Library – “Our staff is all over and I am all over”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“Customers should not come here and take these books home,” says Siina Vieri, Director of Library Services in Pori.

A short visit to the basement of the library makes Jyri Träskelin, the head of the cultural unit, cough. He would like healthy and up-to-date facilities. Picture: Veera Korhonen

Sakari Muurinen / The People of Satakunta

11:32 | Updated 12:01

Eyes stinging and coughing. A few minutes of visiting the basement of Pori Main Library is literally a breathtaking experience.

“There was a swimming pool there,” says the director of library services Siina Vieri and points to the elevator.

Every now and then the maintenance men go to shake the cabins when they are otherwise stuck.

Related topics

#Indoor #air #fungi #lungs #walls #buckets #familiar #sight #reading #room #Pori #Main #Library #staff

See also  Columns The time ravaged by pandemics and war requires new truths
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Diesel exceeds the price of gasoline for the first time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.