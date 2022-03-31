Indoor air The same fungi can be found in the lungs as in the walls, and the buckets are a familiar sight in the reading room at the Pori Main Library – “Our staff is all over and I am all over”

“Customers should not come here and take these books home,” says Siina Vieri, Director of Library Services in Pori.
For subscribers
Sakari Muurinen / The People of Satakunta
11:32 | Updated 12:01
Eyes stinging and coughing. A few minutes of visiting the basement of Pori Main Library is literally a breathtaking experience.
“There was a swimming pool there,” says the director of library services Siina Vieri and points to the elevator.
Every now and then the maintenance men go to shake the cabins when they are otherwise stuck.
Related topics
#Indoor #air #fungi #lungs #walls #buckets #familiar #sight #reading #room #Pori #Main #Library #staff
Leave a Reply