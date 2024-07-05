Friday, July 5, 2024
Indoor air problems | Artek’s furniture is now sold at a bargain price at the auction

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 5, 2024
in World Europe
Indoor air problems | Artek's furniture is now sold at a bargain price at the auction
At the moment, offers range from 15 to 120 euros for tables with a new value of more than a thousand euros. According to the expert, furniture is not harmful to health.

Turku and Kaarina parish association sells the furniture of its parish centers in Pallivaha and Piikkiö. For sale are, among other things, Finnish classics: Artek tables and shelves.

In the public sector auction at Kiertonet.fi, 22 tables and six shelves from Artek are for sale. Cheap prices have been offered for valuable designer products, even though most of the ads are already more than a week old.

