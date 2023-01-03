Indoor air | A child’s risk of asthma increases if there is moisture damage in the home

According to a THL researcher, it seems that the bigger the moisture damage in the home’s living areas, the greater the risk of asthma for the child.

Early childhood According to a study by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), moisture damage in the home is connected to a child’s permanent asthma.

The new research result confirms previous information about the connection between moisture damage and asthma, says THL’s press release. However, the researchers emphasize that despite the connection, moisture damage is not a particularly strong risk factor for asthma.

The study monitored the growth and development of approximately 340 Finnish children for six years. All the children had lived under the age of one in homes where moisture damage or visible mold had been detected.

In the study, approximately every 20th child had either permanent wheezing or doctor-diagnosed asthma at the age of six. Information about the children’s breathing and possible asthma was asked from the children’s parents annually.

Lead researcher Anne Karvonen THL says that in the study, the connection between moisture damage and specifically persistent asthma or wheezing was statistically the most significant.

“We found that moisture damage in the home during early childhood did not increase the risk of transient wheezing,” says Karvonen.

“On the other hand, the effect of moisture damage on permanent wheezing and asthma was the greatest and also statistically significant.”

Karvonen according to the study, the greatest significance in terms of asthma risk was moisture damage or visible mold in living areas.

“In our research, the connection was found specifically in the child’s living room,” says Karvonen.

“If visible moisture damage was large enough”, it was a statistically significant and specific risk factor for persistent asthma.

Smaller damages, such as water splashes or darkening of surfaces, for example in parquet, did not harm children’s health based on the study.

In addition, in THL’s study, visible moisture damage observed in damp areas of the home had only a minor significance in terms of children’s health.

“For example, the ventilation in the bathrooms usually works well and so little time is spent in the premises that there are hardly any health problems,” says Karvonen.

Karvonen according to the study, it would therefore seem that the bigger the moisture damage in the living areas of the home, the greater the risk of asthma for the child.

However, he emphasizes that the research results should be approached with at least a small reservation.

“The studied group is small, and often the moisture damage is latent. In our research, only visually or otherwise sensorially observed data has been used,” says Karvonen.

In practice, this has meant that a research engineer has visited the homes of every child studied to measure the traces of moisture on the surfaces and to smell the smell of mold when the children were under one year old.

“He has assessed the visually visible damage, whether the damage was only on the surface or whether it looked like a leaky pipe could be found there, if the structure were to be opened,” explains Karvonen.

“Furthermore, he has sensed the smell of mold and spots of mold or visible mold growth.”