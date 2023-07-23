In an unprecedented event, a famous market in Indonesia has put an end to sale of dog and cat meatwhich represents a major victory for an animal rights group.

For years, this market in the city of Tomohon, located on the island of Sulawesi, had been known for sell dog and cat meatas well as other animals such as bats, rats, snakes and monkeys.

However, recently, the six sellers of dog and cat meat made the decision to sign an agreement to stop their sale, and the mayor enacted a law that prohibits this trade in the market.

The association for the defense of animal rights, Humane Society International (HSI)announced this first in a statement, noting that this previously inflexible market has become the first of its kind in Indonesia to put end the cat and dog meat trade.

For HSI, this agreement represents a historic milestone, as it will prevent thousands of animals are victims of brutal methods of sacrifice and will be protected from being clubbed and torched for the human consumption.

Indonesia is one of the few countries in the world that still allows the sale of dog and cat meatwhich has been a cause of concern for animal advocates and international organizations.

The NGO estimates that this ban could save the lives of several thousand puppies on the Indonesian island, where up to 130,000 animals are slaughtered every year for this purpose.

In addition to being a breakthrough in terms of animal welfarethe ban also has the potential to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which was initially linked to an open-air Chinese market.

The new ban is greeted with great enthusiasm by HSI and other groups animal advocateswho hope that this is the beginning of a significant change in the protection and respect towards animals in Indonesia.