The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas cast a shadow over the US-Indonesian summit, which was supposed to strengthen cooperation between Washington and Jakarta at a time when the White House is trying to consolidate its alliances against China.

During their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Widodo said, addressing Biden, “Indonesia calls on the United States to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza,” adding that “a ceasefire is necessary for the sake of humanity,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Indonesian president said on Sunday that he would convey to Biden the “strongly worded message” issued by the Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Riyadh last weekend, which condemned Israel and called for an end to the war that has been ongoing since October 7.

Widodo also said on Sunday, “I also carry a specific message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who asked me to convey it to President Joe Biden, related to this war.”

A greater role for Indonesia

American officials had said that Biden would urge his Indonesian counterpart during their summit at the White House on Monday to play a “greater role” in order to stop the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Sunday, a senior American official told reporters, “It will be necessary to hear Indonesia’s point of view on the conflict in the Middle East. I think the president will look to Indonesia to play a greater role.”

He added that this would include the “ceasefire issue” and long-term goals such as the two-state solution and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

He explained that Biden “wants to listen carefully to what President Widodo heard” at the joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Last week, Indonesia denied Israeli accusations that a hospital in Gaza was built with Indonesian funding, under which Hamas tunnels are located and is adjacent to a platform for launching missiles at the Hebrew state.