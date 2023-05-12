Indonesia is a country located in Southeast Asia, which has a population of more than 270 million people. Known for its rich culture and impressive biodiversity, it is the fourth most populous country in the world and home to a wide variety of ethnic groups and religions.



It is for this reason that different languages ​​are spoken in this region, including English. However, this is not the official language of the Asian country.

According to Badan Pengembangan dan Pembinaan Bahasa (the Indonesian language development agency), the official language of the republic is, in effect, Indonesian.

This is a very simple language grammatically.

One of the main characteristics of Indonesian is its agglutinative grammar, which means that words are formed by adding prefixes and suffixes to word roots.

This allows words to have multiple meanings and allows speakers to easily create new words.

Pronunciation-wise, Indonesian is a phonetic language, which means that each letter is pronounced clearly and consistently. Also, Indonesian has a simple stress system, in which each word has a stressed syllable that is pronounced with increased stress.

On the other hand, Indonesian does not have grammatical gender and does not use articles, which makes it a relatively easy language to learn for speakers of languages ​​that have grammatical gender and articles.

The Indonesian language is a non-flexible language.

Finally, it should be noted that there are local dialects that are usually used within residential areas. Among the most popular are Dairi Batak, Torajan, Banjarese, Balinese and Sundanese.

