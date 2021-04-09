Indonesian #President #Visits #Disaster #Zone

The Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, arrived on Friday in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara, where hurricane-related disasters killed at least 165 people, and shortly after the presidential plane landed at Sika Airport, Goku flew by helicopter to the island of Lampata. Last Sunday, torrential rains triggered a volcanic debris flow.

Goku added, in statements before his departure, that he wants to make sure that regional heads are there and follow the meteorological agency’s forecast for the weather, so that they know what is happening and are able to inform citizens about threats.

The National Disaster Management Authority said landslides and floods caused by the hurricane killed at least 165 people, and 45 others were still missing.

The bad weather also killed at least 27 people in the neighboring East Timor region, according to the provincial government.