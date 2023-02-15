The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that the “Covid-19” pandemic taught us many lessons, and warned us all to become more powerful and capable of facing challenges, pointing to the need to create appropriate conditions for post-pandemic governance at the international, regional and national levels.

He added, during a video keynote address to him at the World Government Summit: “At the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the world was weak and powerless, and we were not ready to face the pandemic, but we learned several lessons from the challenges during the past years, the first of which is that the whole world is interdependent and depends on each other, and there is no salvation.” Or safety for a single country, and there is no security except for everyone to be safe, and therefore all countries must give priority to the common safety agenda.

He continued, “It is necessary to promote the concept of pluralism in order to save and build the world. The problems we face cannot be fragmented, and the solution to all the problems of the world must be common. The truth is that the world is now divided into blocs, and this represents a radical change that the world must address today. Divisions and blocs between the superpowers must stop. He stated that dealing with humanitarian problems should not be fragmented according to global political blocs. For example, vaccines and medical equipment should not be linked to political blocs.