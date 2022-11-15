Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.
“It is an honor for Indonesia to host the G20 Summit, and I am aware that we need huge efforts to be able to sit together in this room,” Widodo said before the first session.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged G20 leaders to avoid another Cold War, as he opened the G20 summit overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis.
“We must not divide the world into parts, nor allow the world to fall into another Cold War,” Widodo said before the start of the first session of the summit.
“Today the world’s eyes are upon us. Will we achieve success? Or will we add another failure? For me, the G20 summit must be a success and not a failure,” he added.
