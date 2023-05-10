Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday urged Southeast Asia to unite amid growing pressure to end violence in Myanmar.

Widodo spoke at the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia, as the bloc faces criticism for its inability to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, which has been experiencing violent repression since the 2021 military coup.

Opening the two-day meeting, Widodo told his ASEAN colleagues that he believes the 10-nation bloc can deal with growing global challenges as long as its members unite.

ASEAN is trying to put into practice a five-point agreement to end violence in Myanmar agreed two years ago after mediation efforts in the country failed.

The Burmese military junta ignores international criticism and refuses to talk to opponents, including ousted congressmen, the “Popular Defense Forces” and armed ethnic groups.

The junta’s isolation has increased after an airstrike last month against a village located in a rebel stronghold in which 170 people died, drawing condemnation around the world.

Pressure on ASEAN increased last Sunday after a convoy of vehicles carrying diplomats and officials coordinating the regional bloc’s humanitarian assistance was attacked in Myanmar. The country is a member of ASEAN but has been excluded from summit meetings due to the junta’s refusal to abide by the five-point peace plan.