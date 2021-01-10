The crashed Indonesian Boeing collapsed into small fragments. This was stated by the representative of the Republic’s Navy Edi Tartayas.

“We find a lot of debris in the sea, we believe that the plane has completely collapsed,” he said.

Anri Alfiandi, deputy chief of staff of the Indonesian Air Force, added that a large oil spill is visible in the area of ​​the aircraft crash.

According to the portal Kompas, rescuers have already found a part of the plane’s fuselage, electrical wiring, landing gear, seats, baby clothes.

Agency Reuters, referring to the head of the Indonesian national search and rescue agency Bagus Puruhito, notes that rescuers recorded a signal, possibly from flight recorders. Clarifies that the signal is detected at two points.

A Boeing 737-524 of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air crashed on January 9 in the Java Sea. The plane crashed into the water about four minutes after taking off from Jakarta airport. Onboard there were 53 passengers and 12 crew members. It is known that the aircraft did not give emergency signals before the crash.