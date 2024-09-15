The Indonesian medical team, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, continued to provide various medical services to the wounded Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip. The medical team from the Republic of Indonesia works side by side with the Emirati medical cadres to provide medical support to the wounded and injured from the Gaza Strip and provide them with comprehensive health care according to the highest international standards.

Since joining the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip and the UAE floating hospital, the Indonesian medical team has contributed to treating more than 250 cases in addition to performing about 180 surgeries.

The joining of the medical team is a translation of the strong relations between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia, and an effort to enhance the humanitarian role towards the brotherly Palestinian people.

Medical efforts continue to treat the injured and wounded from the Gaza Strip within a working mechanism that complies with the highest international health standards, which has become a successful model in dealing with and treating critical cases; the number of cases treated has reached more than 49 thousand cases, and the number of surgical operations has exceeded 3 thousand successful operations, in addition to operations to install artificial limbs and other humanitarian efforts that aim to restore hope to our brothers in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering.

In a related context, the Artificial Limbs Center in Operation “Gallant Knight 3” continues to install artificial limbs for the wounded and injured who lost their limbs during the war in the Gaza Strip. The number of artificial limbs installed so far has reached 63, in addition to supporting and assisting the injured with an integrated set of the latest medical devices in the field of orthopedic treatment and correction.