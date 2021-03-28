The bombing of a Catholic church in Makassar, Indonesia, was carried out by a suicide bomber. On Sunday, March 28, the Indonesian news agency reported. ANTARA…

At the scene, police found body parts and a motorcycle damaged by the explosion. An investigation has begun.

The agency does not report anything about the victims of the explosion.

Associated Press with reference to the police confirms the version of the suicide bomber. At the same time, according to the agency, there were initially two of them, but one person detonated the bomb. He died at the gates of the church.

None of the groups has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

An explosion occurred during Sunday mass near a church in the city of Makassar (the capital of the Indonesian island province of South Sulawesi). March 28 begins the Catholic Easter week, on this day Catholics celebrate Palm Sunday.

According to the portal Hidupkatolik, at least ten people were injured, in particular people who were near the church and those who left it.

In connection with the explosion, the Russian Embassy in Indonesia urged Russians not to visit crowded places and to remain calm.