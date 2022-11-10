Indonesian representative Mahardi confirms Putin’s refusal to go to G20 summit

Indonesian authorities confirmed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to go to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali. About it informs Reuters referring to the press secretary of the Indonesian Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Jody Mahard.

According to him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will present the Russian delegation online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 Leaders’ Meeting in Bali next week… Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to join one of the meetings virtually Jody MahardySpokesman for the Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia

Earlier about the refusal of the Russian leader to go to the summit became known to Bloomberg from its own source.

According to the publication, instead of Putin, the Russian delegation will be headed by the head of Lavrov. The publication did not provide other details of the alleged decision of the Kremlin.

Host’s opinion

Prior to this, the Financial Times, citing Indonesian President John Widodo, wrote that he had the impression that Putin would not come to the G20. Now the politician has not explained why he allows Putin’s presence online.

Indonesian president says he has a “strong feeling” that Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Bali next week Financial Times

Zelensky’s ultimatum

According to Zelensky’s press secretary Sergei Nikiforov, the country’s leader is also thinking about not going to Indonesia, but participating in the meeting virtually.

Zelensky himself claimed that he would not go if Putin was present at the summit.

My personal position and that of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part, then Ukraine will not take Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also demanded that Russia be expelled from the G20, as it “has no place” in the union. “Now we need a tough international response: both at the UN level and at other levels, in particular at the level of the G20. How Russia can be among others in the G20. This is nonsense, Russia has no place in the G20,” Zelensky said indignantly.

The Kremlin’s reaction

In turn, the Russian leader has not yet denied his personal participation in the G20 summit, which will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali.

On November 9, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin would soon announce Putin’s decision regarding a visit to the summit.

We will inform you, various formats are still being discussed Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

The G20 summit will be held November 15-16. Among others, it will be attended by US President Joe Biden.