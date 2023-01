JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia plans to import 3.6 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use and approximately 991,000 tonnes of white sugar for consumers, the country’s commerce minister said on Monday.

Zulkifli Hasan did not provide a timeframe for the imports.

(By Gayatri Suroyo)

