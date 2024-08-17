Und so hob der Präsident hervor, dass er in dem Palast reichlich Wasser, ausreichend Strom und eine stabile Internetverbindung habe. „Ich habe auch begonnen, hier zu arbeiten, aber nur leichte Arbeit. Es wird noch immer sehr viel gebaut“, sagte Widodo. Der Bau einer Hauptstadt sei eben keine Sache von ein, zwei Jahren, sondern könne bis zu 20 Jahre dauern.

Das waren ehrliche Worte des „Infrastrukturpräsidenten“, der den Hauptstadtbau auf der Insel Borneo als sein wichtigstes Vermächtnis ansieht. Die Warnungen zeigen, was für ein gewaltiges Unterfangen ein solcher Neubau für ein Schwellenland mit 280 Millionen Einwohnern ist, in dem viele Menschen unter der Armutsgrenze leben. Wenn es gelingt, könnte Nusantara zu einem Symbol für den Aufstieg Asiens werden. Sollte das Projekt scheitern, was derzeit durchaus denkbar scheint, könnte das auch der Begeisterung über das „asiatische Jahrhundert“ einen Dämpfer verpassen.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





In fact, Nusantara, where Widodo is celebrating Indonesian Independence Day for the first time this weekend, is nothing more than a construction site. A few weeks ago, the FAS was allowed to take a look around. Trucks loaded with building materials jolted along sandy tracks. Buses filled with workers were carted to concrete frames. Thick sand dust hung in the air, making it difficult to breathe.

The palace has just been completed on time

There is a lack of running drinking water and electricity, and the new airport is not yet finished. Due to the slow progress, two senior officials have already thrown in the towel. The main reason is said to be financing problems: 80 percent of the investments are to come from private sources. But so far no foreign investor has made firm commitments.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo before his first cabinet meeting in the future presidential palace on August 12, 2024 EPA

The foreign ambassadors in Indonesia were actually supposed to attend the ceremony in Nusantara. But they were asked at short notice by letter to attend a parallel celebration in the still-capital Jakarta instead. At least the palace is to be completed on time, with its two metal wings symbolizing a mythical Garuda, the Indonesian heraldic bird.

A few ministries are also almost finished. Nusantara’s architect and chief designer is relieved about this. “They can at least use the front garden for the solemn ceremony with the raising of the flag and the singing of the national anthem afterwards,” Sofian Sibarani told FAS. “The trees are already starting to grow, the lawn has been mowed.” The nation is getting an impression of what has already been achieved. “I think that on Independence Day we will show something that is pretty good.”

Most planned capitals are considered to be desolate administrative locations

One must remember how difficult it was for other countries in the past to build new capital cities. Canberra in Australia, Islamabad in Pakistan and Brasilia in Brazil have only come alive over the decades. Most planned capitals are still considered to be dreary administrative centers. Malaysia’s seat of government, Putrajaya, has retained its character as an inconspicuous suburb of the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Myanmar’s artificial capital, Naypyidaw, with its twenty-lane roads, is a symbol of the totalitarian rule of the military. Astana, the Kazakh capital and sister city of Nusantara, also appears soulless with its ostentatious buildings.

Construction workers in Nusantara in July 2024 Bloomberg

Architect Sibarani tells how Indonesia tried to learn from the mistakes of others. He and his colleagues have developed a concept that takes modern principles of sustainability into account, but also aims to ensure that people can work, live and feel comfortable there. In their designs, Nusantara looks like a futuristic urban landscape with green terraced buildings, raised walkways and flying taxis.

Around 75 percent of the area will ultimately consist of green spaces. 80 percent of the traffic will be handled by public transport. The city is to be climate-neutral by 2045. Every resident should be able to do the things they need to do in their life within a ten-minute radius.

Jakarta sinks several centimeters every year

Widodo is already talking about the “greenest capital in the world”. This would make the Indonesian city of the future appear very different from the current capitals of Asia. New Delhi, Bangkok and Manila are wildly sprawling megacities with traffic jams, smog and slums. Around 30 million people live in the Jakarta catchment area alone. Air pollution repeatedly reaches dangerous levels, the streets are clogged and entire districts are regularly flooded.

Jakarta is sinking several centimeters every year, and around 40 percent of the city is already below sea level. According to architect Sibarani, who lives in Jakarta, people only stay there because they have no other choice. A large part of Indonesia’s economic activity is concentrated there.

The move of government and administration to Nusantara is intended to help relieve pressure on Jakarta. The government hopes that the capital will be given a boost to development in the periphery if it moves the capital more towards the geographical centre of the island kingdom. The idea of ​​moving the political heart of Indonesia is not that new, says architect Sibarani. The Dutch colonial rulers had already considered moving to Bandung further inland on the main island of Java. After independence, Indonesia’s first president Sukarno found a new location in Palangkaraya on the neighbouring island of Borneo. But the plans were never realised.

The move to Borneo under President Widodo can be seen as a further step in shedding the legacy of the colonial era. In addition to the Garuda at the presidential palace, the new capital will feature further references to Indonesia’s traditions, national character and geography. As is common in traditional architecture, the buildings will be erected on steles, leaving space underneath for flora, fauna and air circulation.

The various building complexes are planned like islands that are connected by walkways and electric buses. Even the name appears to be a homage to the state with more than 17,000 islands: The word Nusantara means something like “archipelago” in the local language.

Contrary to what many reports about the “capital in the jungle” suggest, no jungle is being cut down for Nusantara. The capital is being built on the site of former plantations where Indonesian conglomerates grew wood for paper production. There are no wild animals living in this monoculture of acacia and eucalyptus trees.

Concern about damage to the environment

“The damage was done many years ago,” says the architect. Since the plan includes a massive reforestation program, there should be more forest in the end than before. Conservationists are nevertheless concerned about how the wider area could be affected. Orangutans, proboscis monkeys and hornbills still live in huge, contiguous forest areas in the interior of the country.

A slum in Jakarta in July 2024 EPA

Architect Sibarani reminds us that the plan includes large protected areas in the surrounding area. The prerequisite for protecting nature is rigorous adherence to the plans. Sibarani himself doubts that everything will turn out the way his green utopia envisages in Nusantara. Compromises have already been made in order to stick to the tight schedule. “If we were to take 100 as the best result, then we’d probably be at 75 to 80,” says Sibarani. The architect is not very fond of the pompous presidential palace, which, unlike the rest of the government district, was designed by a sculptor and not by him.

For President Widodo, who was determined to celebrate Independence Day at this location, the problems of the past few weeks are a bitter setback. After ten years and two terms as president, his successor, former general and current defense minister Prabowo Subianto, will take office in October. After the first joint cabinet meeting in Nusantara, Prabowo promised to continue the project.