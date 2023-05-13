Indonesia is a country located between Southeast Asia and Oceania. It shares land borders with Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Malaysia. It is one of the most populous countries in the world, as it has more than 237 million people on some 6,000 islands and 86% of its population is Muslim.

This country is situated on the edges of the Pacific, Eurasian and Indo-Australian tectonic plates, making it a place with numerous volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. All its islands are mountainous, with dense tropical forests and, in some areas, there are active volcanoes such as Krakatoa and Tambora.

On the other hand, After gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1945, the new republic has faced problems such as the high birth rate, low production and illiteracy in certain areas where some progress has been made. The government has adopted various transmigration (internal migration) policies to distribute the population among the islands.

What kind of state does Indonesia have?

Indonesia becomes a presidential Republic with a President of the Republic who represents the highest authority of the Executive Power, with power to appoint members of the Government.

Its parliament is made up of two chambers, the House of People’s Representatives, with 575 members, who are directly elected, and the Chamber of Regional Representation, a consultative upper house made up of 136 members representing the regions. Sometimes both chambers meet to fulfill their main functions such as the investiture and removal process of the President and Vice President.

The Republic of Indonesia is divided into 38 provinces.

What is its administrative division?

The Republic of Indonesia is divided into 38 provinces. At the local level it is organized into ‘regencies’ and ‘municipalities’. The lower administrative level was called the ‘subdistrict’. This country is undergoing a process of decentralization from the approval of the 1999 Law on local governments, with a reinforcement of the role of regional and local administration.

This has led to the progressive acquisition of higher levels of autonomy and decision-making power in matters of public management. Each province has a Governor and an Assembly of Representatives.

