Indonesia’s parliament is expected to pass a new criminal code this month that will make sex outside of marriage punishable by up to a year in prison.

The legislative reform will also prohibit insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views contrary to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also prohibited.

Decades in the making, the new penal code is due to be approved on Dec. 15, Indonesia’s Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej said.

“We are proud to have a criminal code in line with Indonesian values,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in the project, said the new code could be approved as early as next week.

The code, if passed, would apply to both Indonesian and foreign nationals, with business groups expressing concern about the damage the rules could do to Indonesia’s image as a holiday and investment destination.

The bill has support from some Islamist groups in a country where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue it reverses liberal reforms enacted after the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.

An earlier draft of the code was set to pass in 2019, but it sparked nationwide protests.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated at the time against a series of laws, especially those aimed at regulating morality and freedom of expression, which they said would restrict civil liberties.

Critics say minimal changes to the code have been made since then, although the government has held public consultations in recent months across the country to provide information about the changes.

Some changes that have been made include a provision that could allow the death penalty to be commuted to life in prison after 10 years of good behavior.

The criminalization of abortion, with the exception of rape victims, and imprisonment for “black magic” remain in the code.

According to the latest draft dated November 24 seen by Reuters, sex outside of marriage, which can only be reported by limited parties such as close relatives, carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

Insulting the president, an accusation that can only be denounced by the president, has a maximum term of three years.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has hundreds of regulations at the local level that discriminate against women, religious minorities and LGBTQ people.

Just weeks after Indonesia chaired a successful G20 meeting that saw its position elevated on the global stage, business representatives say the draft code sends the wrong message about Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

“For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and make investors reconsider investing in Indonesia,” said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, vice president of the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO).

Morality-related clauses, she added, “would do more harm than good,” especially for companies in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The code changes would be a “huge setback for Indonesian democracy,” said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.

The deputy justice minister dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the bill would ensure that regional laws adhered to national law and that the new code would not threaten democratic freedoms.

A revised version of the penal code has been discussed since Indonesia declared its independence from the Netherlands in 1945.