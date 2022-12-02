In Indonesia, sex outside marriage is punishable by up to one year in prison. Living together before you say yes to each other is also prohibited. The Indonesian parliament is expected to pass new legislation this month.

The revised penal code will also criminalize insulting the president or state institutions and expressing opinions that are “out of line” with Indonesian state ideology, Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej confirmed to Reuters news agency. “We are proud to have a criminal code that is in line with Indonesian values.”

Work has been underway for decades on a revision of the Penal Code, ever since the country gained independence from the Netherlands in 1945. That is difficult: the last attempt failed in 2019, when tens of thousands of people demonstrated in nationwide protests against a series of laws that would curtail 'civil liberties'. Few changes have been made to that bill. One such adjustment is that someone sentenced to the death penalty will have the chance to have their sentence commuted to life imprisonment after ten years of good behavior. The criminalization of abortion, with the exception of victims of rape, and imprisonment for practitioners of 'black magic' remain in place.

Insulting the president

Only relatives can report if someone has sex before or outside marriage, according to the text of the bill as seen by the Reuters news agency. Sex outside marriage is punishable by up to one year in prison. Insulting the president, a charge that can only be reported by the president himself, carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The law would apply not only to Indonesian citizens, but also to foreigners residing in the country. Various interest groups have expressed concern about the damage the rules could have on the image of the predominantly Islamic country as a holiday and investment destination. “This is doing more harm than good,” said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, deputy chairman of the Indonesian employers’ organization Apindo. “Especially for companies involved in tourism and catering.”

Opponents also say the bill reverses liberal reforms introduced after 1998 after the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto. "It would be a huge setback for Indonesian democracy if this were adopted," said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.

