The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni beat Australia 2-0 in Chinain the first game of the Asian tour carried out by the team led on the field by Lionel Messi, world champion in Qatar 2022: the “10” scored the first goal of the game after one minute, while Germán Pezzella put final figures in The complement.
Many fans are wondering yes the best player on the planetwho will play for Inter Miami in the United States starting in the second half of the year, will play the second game off indonesian in that country, which will take place next Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. Argentine time, in Jakarta. We tell you about it in this unmissable preview.
In which stadium is the Indonesia-Argentina game played?
Date: Monday June 19
Location: Jakarta, Indonesia
Stadium: Gelora Bung Karno
Hours: 9:30 a.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 a.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:30 a.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you see the Indonesia-Argentina?
The match will be broadcast live on TyC Sports and Public TV, so it can also be seen online on TyC Sports Play, Flow, DGO, Telecentro Play and Cont.ar.
What are the latest news from Argentina?
Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi and Ángel Di María will not travel to Jakarta, for the second meeting of those led by Lionel Scaloni. The DT released them and declared the following: “Vacations are taken by my decision. They did not ask me, on the contrary, they wanted to be, but they deserve to rest and be with their families”, expressed the coach when confirming it at a press conference. It is likely that the native of Pujato will test many footballers who are usually substitutes or who had not been previously called up.
What is the latest news from Indonesia?
He comes from playing a friendly against Palestine, on Wednesday, June 14, where he equaled 0-0. According to the site of sports results Flashscore, had no injured players, so the XI can repeat to face Argentina.
More news about the Argentine team
possible formations
Indonesia: Fadillah S; Mangkualam A, Ramadhani R, Baggott E, Arhan P; Kambuaya R, Klok M., Ferdinan M., Sayuri Y; Drajad M.; Struick R.
Argentina: They were not called Franco Armani, Angel Correa and Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomezthree World Cup champions. Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez and Paulo Dybala are not listed, due to injuries, and the aforementioned Messi, Otamendi and Di Maria they won’t be either. Among the new names are the young Alexander Garnacho and Facundo Bonanotte further Walter Benitez, Facundo Medina and Lucas Ocampos. All of them have chances to integrate the starting XI.
Forecast
In the first minutes it will cost without Messi but Garnacho will appear to open the scoring, then Nicolás González will make it 2-0, and Lucas Ocampos will sentence.
