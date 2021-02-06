Indonesia | Two endangered tigers escaped from a zoo in Indonesia – the keeper died, one of the tigers had to be killed

The Sumatran Tiger is extremely endangered. Attempts were made to catch the tigers alive, but one of them behaved aggressively.

Zoo-keeper died and one escaped Sumatran tiger had to be stopped after a tiger duo escaped from their pen at a zoo on the island of Borneo in Indonesia. The British Broadcasting Corporation, among others, is talking about this BBC.

There have been heavy rains in Borneo in recent days, causing a landslide. The avalanche damaged the fence so that two female tigers, about 18 months old, were released on Friday.

The pet keeper was found dead after escaping near a tiger enclosure. He had injuries from biting and scratching. Dead ostrich and monkey were also found nearby.

Sumatran Tiger classified as extremely endangered. In the wild, they are home to less than 400 individuals. Attempts were made to catch the tigers alive, but one of them behaved very aggressively and the spike containing the sedative did not work. The animal had to be shot to prevent it from entering a nearby neighborhood.

The escape of tigers caused a great exploration in the area of ​​Singkawang city, which, in addition to settlement, has dense forest. Police closed nearby tourist destinations and urged people to stay inside.

However, another tiger was calmed down and transported back to the zoo on Saturday.