Indonesia .. Two earthquakes hit Papua province

Two earthquakes hit the northwestern “Jayapura” region of the Indonesian province of Papua, today, Wednesday, but did not result in a tsunami.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.5, hit “Jayapura” at two hours and nine minutes, local time, while the subsequent aftershock with a magnitude of 3.6 hit the region at 6:00 am local time, according to the Indonesian “Antara News” news agency on Wednesday.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that the two quakes did not result in a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage after the two quakes.

The epicenter of the first earthquake was located about 60 kilometers northwest of “Jayapura” and at a depth of ten kilometers, while the epicenter of the aftershock was located about 66 kilometers from the area and at a depth of 26 kilometers.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the regions of “Majini” and “Mamuju” in the “West Sulawesi” region on January 15th, killing more than a hundred people and injuring hundreds of others.

In many cases earthquakes strike different parts of Indonesia because the country is located on the ring of fire around the Pacific Ocean, where many tectonic plates meet and cause volcanic and seismic activity frequently.