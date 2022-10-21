Indonesia will discuss with Russia the use of cards of the Mir payment system on the territory of their country. This was announced on October 21 by Indonesian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Jose Tavares.

He noted that the country is interested in using Mir cards, even though the situation with this payment system in Turkey is a bad example for the authorities.

“But we are interested in receiving a large number of tourists in Indonesia, Mir cards will be useful to them,” the ambassador said in an interview. TASS.

Tavares indicated that a recommendation had already been made to Jakarta for Indonesian banks to start accepting Russian Mir cards.

“We would also like these cards to be accepted in Indonesia. We have a discussion mechanism between Russia and Indonesia on banking and financial issues. This issue will be discussed,” the ambassador concluded.

Meanwhile, some banks in other countries have begun to suspend the service of the Russian payment system. On October 18, Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department of FG Finam, noted in an interview with Izvestia that the decision to suspend the service of Mir payment cards is made at the level of individual banks. The expert recalled that similar cases were reported in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Vietnam. She clarified that this is due to the US Treasury’s statement about its readiness to impose secondary sanctions for supporting the Russian payment system abroad.

On the same day, it became known that the Kyrgyz banks Dos-Kredobank and Bakai-Bank suspended operations with Russian cards. On September 23, it was reported that the service was also terminated in credit organizations of Uzbekistan for “technical reasons.”

The use of the Russian payment system was stopped at the end of September by several Turkish state-owned banks. At the same time, the Aydınlık newspaper reported that the possibility of using the Turkish payment system Troy is being discussed.

Meanwhile, on October 8, Al-Shorouk reported that operations with the Russian national currency and cards of the Mir payment system could soon begin in Egyptian banks.

In addition, on September 6, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that Mir cards would be accepted in the countries of the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and China. According to him, negotiations are currently underway.