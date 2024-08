the case

A group of hikers – about 24 people – risked death due to the sudden eruption of the Dukono volcano, in Halmahera, Indonesia. Ignoring the prohibitions, the tourists climbed to the top of the mountain and were surprised by the huge cloud of smoke, ash and lapilli caused by a sudden explosion from the crater. The images, filmed on August 17 with drones – show the group fleeing in panic.



00:26