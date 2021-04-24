Indonesia | The sinking of Indonesia’s lost submarine was confirmed

There is no hope of rescuing the crew anymore as the submarine ran out of oxygen early Saturday.

Indonesian naval commander Yudo Margono confirms that the submarine lost on Wednesday has sunk. The submarine had a crew of 53 people.

Margono said earlier that pieces from the interior of the ship have been found in the submarine. The hope of rescuing the crew was already gone, as the submarine has run out of oxygen early today. An oil slick was previously found in the search area.

Twenty warships have been involved in the search for the lost submarine. Australian and US navies have also been looking for it off Bali. The submarine disappeared on Wednesday during military exercises.