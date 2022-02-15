Heri Wirawan, the principal of the girls’ school located in Bandung in West Java province, pleaded guilty and apologized to his victims and their families during the trial.

Wirawan is accused of raping at least 13 female students, aged between 11 and 14, between 2016 and 2021 inside the school, or in hotels or rented apartments, according to the indictment.

The indictment also stated that nine girls became pregnant as a result of the rape and gave birth to children, according to the Associated Press.

The Bandung tribunal, consisting of 3 judges, found Wirawan guilty of violating the Child Protection Act and the Criminal Code.

The court also ordered the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection to pay 331 million rupees ($23,200) in compensation to the victims, and between $600 and $6,000 for medical and psychological treatment for each girl.

Judge Yohannes Purnomo Sorio Ali, presiding judge of the court, noted that “the defendant deliberately committed acts of violence and indecency. Instead of teaching the female students, he resorted to violence or threats of violence to force them to have sex.”

Prosecutors and Werawan’s lawyers said they are considering an appeal, and they have seven days to do so before the court’s decision becomes final.

The case sparked widespread outrage over the rapes, and the length of time they took place.

Indonesian officials said most victims did not report their rape for fear of having to recall the traumatic experience.

West Java police began investigating the case, and arrested Wirawan last May when the parents of one of the victims approached the police after their daughter came home during a holiday, and admitted that she had just given birth to a child.

The case was not revealed until November last year, when court proceedings began.

The police stated that they kept the case secret to prevent further psychological and social harm to the victims.