Indonesia | The sentenced person dug a 30-meter-long tunnel and escaped from prison in Indonesia – a cellmate refused to join

Bhavi Mandalia
September 22, 2020
The escape was already another for a Chinese drug smuggler.

Drugs Chinese sentenced to death for smuggling Cai Ji Fan or Cai Changpan has fled a prison in Tangerang, Indonesia after digging a 30 – meter – long tunnel through which he got into the sewer network, news agency AFP and Reuters report.

He was sentenced to death in 2017 for smuggling more than a hundred kilograms of drugs.

“He succeeded again,” admits the local police chief Sugeng Hariyanto.

Same the prisoner also had time to escape from pre-trial detention before his sentence. He then punched a hole in the bathroom wall with an iron object and rose over a 2.5-meter-high wall, but was caught three days later.

This time, he is suspected of bringing tools such as a screwdriver, an iron bar and a chisel to his cell during a prison kitchen renovation.

He also offered his tunnel for use by his cellmate, but this refused, the police chief says. The cellmate also revealed that the death row inmate had been working on the tunnel for about six months before fleeing.

Prison escapes are very common in overcrowded and partly chaotic prisons in Indonesia.

In 2017, in a somewhat similar escape, four foreign prisoners crawled to freedom after digging a 12-meter-long tunnel. Two of them have still not been found.

In the same year, a total of more than 400 prisoners fled the prison in Riau. In 2018, about 90 prisoners fled another prison in Banda Aceh in the middle of a service with the force of a broken fence.

.

