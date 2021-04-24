Bali (agencies)

Yesterday, the Indonesian Navy confirmed the sinking of the lost submarine off Bali, disappointing hopes about the possibility of rescuing its 53 crew members.

According to the Indonesian Navy Commander, the search team recovered the wreckage of “Cree Nangala 402”, including items from inside the vehicle, whose oxygen reserves are believed to have run out.

Warships, aircraft and hundreds of military personnel were involved in the search for the ill-fated submarine. The authorities stated that the German-made vehicle was supplied with enough oxygen for three days after the power was cut off.

This deadline has passed since yesterday morning.

“We changed its condition from a lost submarine to a sunken submarine,” Navy Commander Udu Margono told reporters, adding that the items found could not belong to another ship.

He continued, “The objects could not have exited the submarine without external pressure, or unless its torpedo launch pad sustained damage.”

Navy officials displayed several objects, including a piece of torpedo missile and a vial of grease used to lubricate their binoculars.

They also found a prayer rug.

Margono said: The search for the submarine and the sailors will continue, but he warned that the depth of the water that has been detected is 850 meters, which makes the recovery efforts “very dangerous and difficult.”

In response to questions about the possibility of finding survivors, he said: “We do not know the status of the victims, as we did not find any of them, and we cannot predict.”

“But with these objects being discovered, you can draw conclusions,” he added.

The submarine, one of five in the Indonesian fleet, disappeared early on Wednesday, during a live torpedo exercise off the tourist island.

An oil stain found at the site where the submarine is believed to have sunk indicated the possibility of damage to its fuel tank, which raised fears of a deadly disaster.

There were fears that the submarine was destroyed by water pressure, after it descended to a depth of 700 meters, much more than the depth it was built to withstand.

The ship was due to conduct training when it requested permission to dive. Soon he lost contact with her.

The authorities have not provided possible explanations for the submarine’s sudden disappearance.

The military indicated that the submarine that Indonesia received in 1981 was seaworthy.

Singapore, Malaysia, the United States and Australia participated in the search operations, as about twenty ships were deployed to comb an area of ​​34 square kilometers. And yesterday’s announcement means that the archipelago in Southeast Asia has joined a list of countries that have been subjected to fatal submarine accidents.

It was among the worst of the Russian “Kursk” sank in 2000.

The submarine was maneuvering in the Barents Sea when it sank, and all 118 people on board were killed. An investigation found that the torpedo exploded, causing the rest to explode.