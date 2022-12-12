Indonesia | The governor of Bali assures that the new sex law does not apply to tourists

Last week, the Indonesian parliament approved a controversial package of laws, which, among other things, prohibits sex outside of marriage. However, those who visit Bali “don’t need to worry” about its coming into effect.

in Indonesia The governor of Bali has assured, according to the news agency Reuters, that the package of laws approved last week does not apply to tourists.

The package of laws approved by the Parliament prohibits, among other things, sex outside of marriage and unmarried couples living under the same roof. Governor Wayan Koster pointed out in his press release on Sunday that according to the laws, the whistleblower must be a parent, spouse or child.

Thus, those who visit Bali “don’t have to worry” about new criminal laws coming into force.

The laws will come into effect in three years, but they have already been criticized. Bali is Indonesia’s tourism attraction, and the island’s authorities have been trying to attract tourists back after the Alho caused by the pandemic.

New laws is considered to target, among other things, sexual and gender minorities, as Indonesia does not NPR’s according to the human rights lawyer interviewed, recognize same-sex marriages.

“This means that people living in Indonesia [seksuaali- ja sukupuolivähemmistöihin] belonging people have to live in fear in the event that their families do not accept their relationship, in which case [lakeja] can be used against them,” the lawyer Veronica Koman said.

The legal package also has strictures on freedom of speech and expression. With the new laws, criticism and insults directed at the president or vice president, for example, are prohibited.

According to the governor, marital status will not be checked for accommodation used by tourists, such as hotels and guesthouses. Koster also denied that flights and accommodation on the island had been canceled on a large scale recently.

With the help of the package of laws, the laws of Indonesia’s colonial rule, which originated from the time of Dutch rule, were changed. According to the authorities, the new laws reflect and uphold “Indonesian values”.