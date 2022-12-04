This morning the Indonesian volcano of Mount Semeru erupted, spreading ash into the sky and making it necessary to evacuate all the inhabitants of the main island of the country, Java. Authorities have raised the volcano’s alert status to the highest level, which means its activity has intensified. No injuries were reported, but nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the area around Mount Semeru.

pemukiman warga sudah terpendam abu vulkanik semeru, aksesnya juga sudah tertimbun total, stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/mt0VhVMUSD — risqué (@rosedatives) December 4, 2022

The population is advised to keep at least 8 km away, while lava flows poured from the slopes. The increase in threat level from three to four also means that the danger can actually extend to people’s homes, a spokesman for the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) told a national broadcaster. A bridge being rebuilt after a previous eruption was badly damaged.

Mohon Doanya semua untuk Lumajang, Erupsi Semeru sedang berlangsung. Di rumahku, seperti mendung mau hujan. pic.twitter.com/UBaHlDLkTT — NineInspire (@AnggraNing) December 4, 2022

Volcanic ash mixed with monsoon rain poured over several nearby villages, at least six in total. Video of the event showed the sky turning black as a huge plume of ash blotted out the sunlight. Japan has issued a tsunami warning for its southernmost islands after the eruption, but meteorologists said no changes in the tide were observed. Semeru – also known as “The Great Mountain” – is the highest volcano in Java at 3,676 meters, and is one of the most active. Its last eruption was exactly one year ago: 50 people were killed. The eruption also follows a series of earthquakes in the west of the island of Java, located about 640 kilometers east of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.