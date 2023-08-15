For three days the worst was feared for four Australian boys on holiday in Indonesia. Elliot Foote, his girlfriend Steph Weiss, and friends Jordan Short and Will Teagle were caught in bad weather off the remote island off North Sumatra where they had sailed for a day trip. They remained at the mercy of the ocean for at least 38 hours but, in the end, their story had a happy ending: they were found alive while floating on their surfboards off the westernmost islands of Indonesia.

The group of friends had arrived in Sumatra to celebrate one of their 30th birthdays. During the holiday, however, their boat was caught in bad weather and all trace of them was lost. “They have no technological tools on board their boat,” the father of one of the young men had said, specifying that the group had treated themselves to a surf trip and were traveling on a lifeboat to Banyak Island, near Banda Aceh when all traces of it have been lost.

The boys’ parents also explained that their children had arrived in Indonesia along with eight other Australians. The twelve tourists had then embarked on two different means, but when the bad weather started one of the two boats managed to go back, the one with the four surfers did not. Rescue started immediately, Australian and Indonesian search teams intervened on the spot. Local fishermen and a private plane chartered by the Australian government also peered into the waves. But there was no trace of the young people.

Just the day before the disappearance one of the four boys, Elliot Foote, from northern New South Wales, had written on Instagram that it was “so good to be back in Indonesia after years”. The young man had shared images of the vacation and of him surfing with his girlfriend. “Starting the trip with a hike in the North Sumatra jungle and seeing Orangutans was an amazing experience and something I can’t wait to do again,” he wrote, “Bukit Lawang is a beautiful place with such kind people.” Then the disappearance. Luckily, after three days at the mercy of the waves, the four surfers were found alive. Rescuers recovered them as they each floated on their surfboard in the middle of the ocean.